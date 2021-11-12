Climate crisis

Climate change may soon become a severe problem in the near future. Unfortunately, according to the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan ranked fifth among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in 2020. This climate change may take the form of cyclone, floods, high temperature, water scarcity and drought. Given the state of its infrastructure and delays in effective policy establishment, if due measures are not taken now, the outcomes will be disastrous.
Ashok Kumar Bheel
Tharparkar
