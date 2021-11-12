No way out

This refers to the letter 'Precarious politics' (November 8) by Mukhtar Ahmad. While the contention of the writer on the importance of writ of state cannot be denied, it is true that no mob dispersal technique can work against a mob which is prepared to die for its beliefs.
The only solution is to seek the help of well-respected and well-read personalities, who both parties can trust, to strike a balanced agreement in such situations.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
