Falling into decay

Balochistan is one of the most neglected provinces of the country. More than 12 million people live here, while the literacy rate is merely 46 percent. Given that literacy is gauged by the ability to read and write one’s name, this isn’t much.
It seems that the government is not focused on education in Balochistan. This leads to an ignorant and unaware population, languishing in misery and unable to get good jobs. The authorities concerned should look into the matter urgently and ensure establishment of high-quality education institutions and free education for all.
Imran Yaqoob
Karki
