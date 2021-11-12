Shocking absence

The absence of the prime minister in the National Security Council (NSC) meeting is a serious matter. One wonders why the prime minister failed to join, when the whole nation is in a flux over the TTP and the TLP agreements.

This is not the first time that the prime minister has been a no-show at important sessions. His secretariat should clarify the situation, as his absence is giving a negative massage to the nation, as it appears that the incumbent is either not bothered about the issues at hand, or considers the opposition unworthy of consultation on important matters.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad