Not transparent

In a Senate Standing Committee earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of over Rs814 billion, that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed it had recovered in the last 16 years through “voluntary refund or plea bargain recoveries, bank loan default and bank loan restructuring recoveries, imposition of court fines, and other ‘indirect recoveries’”.

One believes that NAB should outline its recoveries with clarity on its website for the information and benefit of all stakeholders, the government, and ordinary people to maintain clarity. This step will strengthen the institute’s transparency and its overall work operations.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore