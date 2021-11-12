When sugar became gold

The government has officially set the price of sugar at Rs90 per kilogram, but in the market, sugar prices are up to Rs160 per kilogram. Moreover, some mills have ceased operations, which the government claims is an attempt to create a sugar crisis in the country. One wonders why policymakers are incapable of maintaining the supply chain and market equilibrium. If there was a shortage of sugar, why didn’t the government make timely import decisions?

Moreover, farmers are under a lot of stress because they have to cultivate wheat after harvesting cane. If there are any delays from the announced time of the sugar crushing, farmers will be gravely affected. Policymakers are requested to announce the minimum support price for cane and enforce the opening of sugar mills. Even slight delays in the harvesting may result in huge losses to farmers. Also, any delays will also affect the sowing of the wheat crop,, which will inevitably make matters more difficult for the government and consumers.

Ashar Awan

Islamabad