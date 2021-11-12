Informal injustice

Hearing a petition regarding the distribution of property, a two-member bench of the Supreme Court has recently said that jirgas and other informal courts of any kind cannot change Divine law, by altering its dictates. The court has also noted that the rights of women cannot be taken away by jirgas and that Islamic inheritance laws should and will prevail in every matter. The bench has also noted that jirgas have even accepted documents on which the thumbprints of small children had been placed as testimony in matters of inheritance. The court has rightly noted that this is unacceptable.

The problem in our country is that while Islamic laws on inheritance are clearly laid out and under the law of the land need to be followed, jirgas and in some cases even lower courts, have attempted to tamper with these dictates by giving verdicts which violate the basic principles of Shariah. In many cases, the result is to deprive women of their right of inheritance and instead divide property among male members of the family. This is unjust, and a deviation from what is laid out in Islamic jurisprudence and its practice. The long delays in the settling of property matters also further complicate things with cases often not decided for decades, even as those who were originally to inherit property pass away and their next generation takes over.

The two-member bench has made it clear that Shariah is to apply in all cases, and that there can be no exception to this, even when some jirga is set up to decide the matter. Part of the two-member bench, Justice Isa also noted that in many regions where such jirgas are held, women are thereby deprived further by the decisions to move away from the law regarding property inheritance. We have seen time and again the manner in which women are not given the property that is due to them because of the misuse of the law and how male members of families refuse to give them their basic rights, sometimes turning to courts or to informal structures like jirgas to validate their argument. The Supreme Court ruling should make this impossible. The use of jirgas to further discriminate against women is an example of the way women are treated in our society and the willingness of people to use whatever power they can muster to further deprive them of the rights that should be available to them and are respected in many other Muslim countries.