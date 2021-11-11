Man killed, two injured in tribal clash

SUKKUR: A man was killed and two others injured on Wednesday in a clash between two groups of Jatoi clan over ‘Karo Kari’ in Shikarpur. Yar Muhammad Kamalani Jatoi was killed, and two others were injured, including Shah Baig and Atto when two groups of the Jatoi clan clashed over ‘Karo Kari’ allegation in the limits of Rustam Police Station in village Golo Kamalani in Shikarpur. According to police, the murder suspects were arrested.