Seminar on ‘World Science Day’

SUKKUR: Experts have called for improving the country’s food security and patronising extensive scientific research in the academic institutions. A seminar on “Peace and Development through Science” was organised by the Students-Teachers Engagement Programme at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, on the occasion of ‘World Science Day’ on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said scientific development in agriculture, medical, information technology and other fields would make the country prosperous. Head of the National Programme for Students, Syed Musarat Shah, said there were many concerns over food security, which could emerge as a serious problem in the future. The youth should not only think of passing exams but also focus on learning and conducting research in science, saying Chinese science learning institutions have only three hours of theory classes and nine hours of fieldwork that has helped the country become a rising technological giant.
