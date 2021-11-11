Indian media reports on acquittal of terrorists misleading: Punjab CTD

LAHORE: CTD Punjab spokesperson has called the Indian media reports of November 6, 2021 regarding acquittal of some UN-designated persons in Pakistan as misleading, concocted and factually incorrect.

Some sections of Indian media reported on November 6 that the Lahore High Court Saturday set aside a trial court’s conviction and acquitted six senior leaders of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD). As a matter of fact, no such decision has been taken by the Lahore High Court on November 6, 2021, as claimed by Indian media reports.

To put the record straight, the Lahore High Court had heard the appeal in a terror financing case in October 2021 involving several accused including two UN-designated individuals, Yahya Aziz and Malik Zafar Iqbal, and ruled in favour of the accused. As a next legal step, the government of Pakistan has initiated the appeal process against the decision of the LHC. The appeal is part of due process of law in Pakistan’s criminal justice system, which has not yet reached its finality in the case. The Indian media reports sensationalising the legal process of another country is unfortunate.

The accused in the subject case, Yahya Aziz and Malik Zafar Iqbal, are convicted in more than 10 terror financing cases and are serving their sentences. Notably, all leaders of JuD including Hafiz Muhammad Saeed remain convicted in multiple terror financing cases and none of them has been released.