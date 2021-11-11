Senate passes resolution for restoration of holiday on Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution, calling upon the government to restore November 9, the birthday of the national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as a national holiday. PML-Q’s Senator Kamil Ali Agha moved the resolution in the house.
Prior to moving the relevant motion for suspension of rules for tabling the resolution, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani asked the members if they had any objection to it and then allowed the senator to move the motion and then the resolution.
