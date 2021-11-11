DG ISI meets Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff here on Wednesday. Various matters pertaining to national security and synergy amongst tri-services and intelligence organisations were discussed.
DG ISI expressed appreciation for the thorough professionalism of PAF personnel, and their resolve to safeguard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan. The Air Chief lauded the diligent efforts of ISI for regional peace and stability.
