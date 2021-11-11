Adjournment of joint Parliament sitting: Shehbaz claims govt badly defeated on its ‘black law’

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the adjournment of the joint session of the Parliament means that the government has been badly beaten on its ‘black laws’ it sought to bully through the Parliament.

“Imran Niazi should resign after it was clearly exposed that he had lost the trust of his members and allies,” he said while speaking at the Parliament House. Shehbaz Sharif said by postponing the joint meeting, Imran Khan had once again upheld his long tradition of taking U-turns.

“The hasty convening of the joint meeting and then the hasty adjournment shows the seriousness of the government that had made sensitive and serious issues like legislation a child's play, he said.

Earlier, talking to media at the Parliament House, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government lost twice in the Parliament and the joint opposition had more votes than the government. “The nation had united against these black laws that were malicious,” he said.

He said, PTI wanted to repeat what they did in 2018 through RTS by bringing a bill with electronic voting machine. “The united opposition was constantly saying that these black laws will not be passed and the government’s own allies were not with them on this issue, and were distancing themselves from PTI completely, he added

Shehbaz Sharif said it seemed that the defeat of the previous day has forced the government to postpone the meeting. “Those claiming to compete on the field have fled the field, he said. Shehbaz Sharif said that the postponement of the joint session of the Parliament proves that the government has confirmed its defeat on legislation of black laws.