Parliament’s joint sitting deferred for consensus: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the joint sitting of the Parliament was deferred for evolving consensus.
In a statement Wednesday, the minister explained that electoral reform is a matter of the country's future, and we are working in good faith to build consensus on these issues. “In this regard, Speaker Asad Qaiser has been asked to contact the opposition once again, so that a unanimous electoral reform bill could be brought,” he noted.
He said the joint sitting of Parliament was being convened for this purpose, and we hope that the opposition will seriously consider these key reforms. "Thus, we will be able to adopt a common strategy for the future of Pakistan. However, without this common strategy, we cannot back down from reform,” he reiterated.
