India sends thousands of more troops to IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) already one of the world’s most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings by freedom fighters in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday.

New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the divided Himalayan territory, which is also claimed and partially controlled by arch-rival Pakistan.

“Around 2,500 troops have arrived and they were deployed all over Kashmir Valley,” Abhiram Pankaj, a spokesman for the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), told AFP. More were on their way to the restive territory, he added.

Around 5,000 extra paramilitaries in all were being deployed from this week, including from India’s Border Security Force (BSF), arising from terrorism, radicalization and drug trafficking as well as the need for humanitarian assistance. No details were provided.

Convened less than three months after the withdrawal of the last US and Western forces from Kabul, the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue for Afghanistan was attended by representatives from India, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited.

“We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan, but also for its neighbours and the region,” Ajit Doval, India’s national security adviser, said.

Pakistan has reclaimed influence in Kabul since the capitulation of the Western-backed government in August, and the Taliban are hoping to attract investment from China to help rebuild an economy that has imploded following the withdrawal of western aid.

Both countries stayed away from the meeting in New Delhi, with China claiming a schedule clash, and Pakistan boycotting the conference, with National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf accusing India last week of being a ‘spoiler’ in the region.

India held its first formal meeting with Taliban officials last month in Qatar, and several of the other governments represented at the conference have also met with Afghanistan’s new leaders.

Independent security experts and former Indian diplomats who have served in Afghanistan in recent years say engagement with the Taliban is needed to counter the influence of rivals Pakistan and China.