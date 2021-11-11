Noor murder case: Zahir asks for settlement with Noor’s family

ISLAMABAD: The key accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer, asked the court to order a settlement between him and Noor’s family during a hearing chaired by additional sessions judge, Justice Ata Rabbani. Zahir has been interrupting the case proceedings for a while and has been previously kicked out of the court room despite being warned.

Today, Zahir started speaking at the very beginning of the hearing. “Can you hear me? Can I come closer to you to speak [to you]?,” Zahir said while addressing Justice Rabbani.

At the continuous intervention by Zahir during the hearing, the police shifted him to the court's prisoner’s cell. During the hearing, Prosecutor Hassan Ali presented a witness, police official Muhammad Imran, who recorded his statement before the court. “Noor’s head was lying at the side of the window while the weapon of murder, a knife, was lying on the window which was taken into custody,” Imran apprised the court. He said that a pistol, which was found on a table in the room [the crime scene] was also taken into custody along with its magazine. After Imran recorded his statement, the counsels completed the cross-examination on the statement. Another witness, police official Sikander Hayat, said that police were already present at the crime scene before he reached there.