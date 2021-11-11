PM should tell why ‘Jihad’ postponed so suddenly

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN on Wednesday once again pounced on the opportunity to deride the government after the latter announced that it would be postponing the joint session of Parliament that was originally scheduled for today (Thursday), reported private media.

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that earlier today the premier gave a speech calling on parliamentarians to vote during the joint session like it was ‘jihad.’ "Can the nation ask why the ‘jihad’ had to be postponed so suddenly?" She said that while the nation was "aware of everything", it was a necessary question to ask.

PMLN Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb replied to Chaudhry on Twitter with a simple: "And Imran ‘sahab’ runs away." In a subsequent tweet, she called on the information minister to have strength and speak the truth which was that the government didn't have the numbers for the joint session.

"Forget their allies, their own lawmakers are not ready to vote for them," she said. "Did you remember to talk to the opposition in order to develop a consensus after calling the joint session?"