Sports help tear down barriers, stereotypes: envoy

Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has said his country is committed to supporting gender equality in Pakistan and the value of sport as a tool to promote this important objective.

"Australia prides itself in championing gender equality and inclusion in sports and investing in increased participation in sport for women and girls. By providing these opportunities we hope to support the next generation of female sports leaders,” the envoy said as the Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for Women with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted the Girls’ Cricket Cup 2021 in Pakistan.

Dr. Shaw said sport can help tear down barriers and stereotypes.

"We hope to empower these girls by giving them an opportunity to play cricket and compete on the sporting field.” To prepare for the tournament, top PCB coaches led the girls on a three-day coaching clinic.

“We are very grateful for the participation of first-class women cricket coaches and members of the Pakistan National Women’s Team, who took time out to build the girls’ confidence and encouraged them to push beyond the boundaries,” he said.

Principal Rukhsana David appreciated the Australian High Commission’s collaboration with her college to provide these young schoolgirls with a forum to compete for the Cricket Cup.

"We are happy to host this initiative to empower girls through sport and promote leadership skills among young girls," she said.