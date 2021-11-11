Free eye camp ends

Rawalpindi: The three-day 6th annual Free Eye Camp organised by ‘Talent Groom Academy’, Chakri Road Rawalpindi, concluded here Wednesday, says a press release.
Dozens of patients who had registered for eye examination underwent dozens of tests and 29 patients underwent cataract surgery and lenses were inserted. At the General Medical College, the medical specialist doctor and gynaecologist doctor checked more than 500 patients and all the patients were given free medicines by the academy.
During the three days of the camp, corona vaccination was arranged and more than three hundred and persons were vaccinated.
Principal Shehzada Altaf and other speakers paid rich tributes to the services of Col. Abrar Hussain Syed. Principal Shehzada Altaf said that Inshallah the camp will be set up next year as well.
Islamabad: Health officials on Wednesday said that 29 new coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital...
Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has said his country is committed to supporting gender...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police have established snap-checking last night in the whole city with the purpose to intensify...
Islamabad: Keeping up the tradition, IMCG , F-7/4 celebrated Iqbal Day to commemorate the contribution of the...
Islamabad : Pakistan is making investments worth millions of dollars in climate resilience initiatives to protect...
Islamabad: The twin cities’ schoolchildren reaffirmed Allama Iqbal’s message of “Khudi” through songs, poetry...