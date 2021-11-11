Free eye camp ends

Rawalpindi: The three-day 6th annual Free Eye Camp organised by ‘Talent Groom Academy’, Chakri Road Rawalpindi, concluded here Wednesday, says a press release.

Dozens of patients who had registered for eye examination underwent dozens of tests and 29 patients underwent cataract surgery and lenses were inserted. At the General Medical College, the medical specialist doctor and gynaecologist doctor checked more than 500 patients and all the patients were given free medicines by the academy.

During the three days of the camp, corona vaccination was arranged and more than three hundred and persons were vaccinated.

Principal Shehzada Altaf and other speakers paid rich tributes to the services of Col. Abrar Hussain Syed. Principal Shehzada Altaf said that Inshallah the camp will be set up next year as well.