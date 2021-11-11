IMCG marks Iqbal Day

Islamabad: Keeping up the tradition, IMCG (PG), F-7/4 celebrated Iqbal Day to commemorate the contribution of the ‘Poet-Philosopher’ who is also venerated as the ‘National Poet of Pakistan’, says a press release.

The programme started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by ‘Naat’. An introduction was presented to acknowledge the great vision of the ‘Poet of the East’ for the creation of Pakistan. Love and praise for the poet was expressed through lectures as well as ‘Ghazals’.

There was also a prize distribution ceremony for the students securing distinctions in HSSC (Part I&II). The chief guest, Naseem Ahmed Usmani, chairman Pakistan Quami Yakjehti Council, addressed the audience. He stated that Iqbal’s poetry leads us towards being a better person by inculcating virtues that are features of a successful nation.

Iqbal’s ‘Poetic Dua’, presented beautifully by all present, added more grace to the programme. Dr. Allama Iqbal’s 144th birthday cake was cut amidst claps and prayers.