Pakistan making investment worth millions of dollars in ecosystem restoration

Islamabad : Pakistan is making investments worth millions of dollars in climate resilience initiatives to protect socio-economic sectors, particularly water, energy, and agriculture from fallouts of climate change that would greatly help mitigate the country’s overall climate vulnerability and protect the lives and livelihoods of the people.

According to the details shared by the climate change ministry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam apprised the participants of the UN Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow that their main focus is to invest in institutional strengthening and capacity building, modernization of the observation infrastructure; data management, and forecasting systems.

“We are also focusing on legal policy and institutional strengthening; infrastructure for resilience and the project management, monitoring, and implementation support of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),” he said.

He said “The projects currently underway aim at disaster resilience and ecosystem restoration initiatives through more reliable and timely weather forecasting services. It is being implemented through a National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), a government-owned company established under Section 42 of the Companies Act 2017 and managed by the climate change ministry.”

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan is applying nature-based solutions to bolster climate change adaptation and mitigation objectives while addressing issues like livelihoods and reducing damages from natural disasters.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic he said Pakistan ably utilized the situation to ensure economic sustenance of people and converting the challenge into an opportunity through now is the world-acclaimed Green Stimulus initiative, which has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the efforts for ensuring economic security after the emergence of the pandemic.