Crackdown on sugar hoarders continues

Rawalpindi : The local administration during a crackdown operation against hoarders and profiteers of ‘Sugar’ has registered 20 FIRs, arrested 31 people, sealed 22 shops or godowns, and confiscated 630 sugar bags in four days. All the arrested hoarders and profiteers were sent to Adiala Jail by different courts here on Wednesday.

The special teams of the city district government, Rawalpindi along with police officials inspected 750 shops, wholesale dealers, and depots of sugar and imposed a fine of Rs350,000 on profiteers and hoarders on the spot. The officials of the local administration also confiscated 630 sugar bags during the crackdown from different localities of Rawalpindi city and cantonment board.

Similarly, the local administration confiscated 55 sugar bags of 50-kilogram from Jhelum and registered 7 FIRs, arrested 18 people and sealed 3 shops/godowns, and imposed a fine of Rs273,000 during 445 raids. The local administration registered 6 FIRs arrested 6 people, sealed 6 shops, and imposed a fine of Rs288,000 against sugar hoarders and profiteers during 928 raids in Chakwal.

The special teams also registered 3 FIRs and arrested 5 people, sealed 3 shops, and imposed a fine of Rs78,500 during 1543 raids in Attock.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Ali told ‘The News’ that hoarders and profiteers wanted to create an artificial shortage of the commodity. They want an increase in the ex-mill rate of sugar therefore they are creating an artificial shortage of sugar, he said. He said that the crushing of sugarcane would start from November 15 so hoarders and profiteers want to increase the ex-mill rate before the start of crushing. The hoarders and profiteers are trying to ‘blackmail’ us but we will not budge before them. We have also started to provide sugar through trucks, he said.

“If government officials spare profiteers and hoarders, we will register FIRs against them as well,” he warned the government officers.

On the other hand, retailers and wholesale dealers have protested against local administration alleging that government officials were harassing them and forcing them to sell one-kilogram sugar at Rs90 otherwise FIRs will be registered against them.

Sugar has almost vanished from the open market because retailers, wholesale dealers, and depots have refused to sell the commodity at loss. Over 80 per cent of consumers are wandering here and there in search of sugar but fail to get the commodity from open markets in city and cantonment board localities for some days.

The sugar has not only vanished from the open market shops but is also not available at government-run utility stores as well. The long queues of people could be seen in front of all utility stores who want to purchase sugar but return back empty-handed.

In the light of the present situation, all sweet shops have increased the prices of sweets by Rs100 to Rs150 per kilogram and prices of all bakery items have also been increased.