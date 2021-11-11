Looters’ gang busted

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two accused of a gang involved in looting people on gun point and recovered 12 mobile phone, cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A CIA police team comprising ASI Bashrat Usman and other officials while using modern technology and scientific methods of investigation traced the gangsters.

The accused were identified as Aqib Shahzad resident of Dhoke Kala Khan and Hamza Ali resident of Iqbal Town Rawalpindi. 12 snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbike and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of looting people in areas of twin cities.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused in I-Area, Sabzi Mandi and Aabpara police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has appreciated the performance of the Police team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.