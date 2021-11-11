Looters’ gang busted

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two accused of a gang involved in looting people on gun point and recovered 12 mobile phone, cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.
A CIA police team comprising ASI Bashrat Usman and other officials while using modern technology and scientific methods of investigation traced the gangsters.
The accused were identified as Aqib Shahzad resident of Dhoke Kala Khan and Hamza Ali resident of Iqbal Town Rawalpindi. 12 snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbike and weapons were also recovered from their possession.
During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of looting people in areas of twin cities.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused in I-Area, Sabzi Mandi and Aabpara police stations and further investigation is underway.
DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has appreciated the performance of the Police team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.
Islamabad: Health officials on Wednesday said that 29 new coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital...
Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has said his country is committed to supporting gender...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police have established snap-checking last night in the whole city with the purpose to intensify...
Rawalpindi: The three-day 6th annual Free Eye Camp organised by ‘Talent Groom Academy’, Chakri Road Rawalpindi,...
Islamabad: Keeping up the tradition, IMCG , F-7/4 celebrated Iqbal Day to commemorate the contribution of the...
Islamabad : Pakistan is making investments worth millions of dollars in climate resilience initiatives to protect...