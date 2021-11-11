Thalassemia spread blamed on lack of awareness

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Centre arranged a special function and held a walk on the National Thalassemia Prevention Day to raise awareness to stem the spread of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, Dr Luqman Hakim from Blood Chain Pakistan, Arshad Ali, Dr Gulalai Arshad and Saqib Marwat from The Blood Heroes, Sumaira and Nuzhat from Nisa Lines Club, Azhar Ali Kazmi, founder United Against Thalassemia, and others attended the function and walk.

The participants were informed about various measures for prevention and containing the spread of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fakhar Zaman said that Pakistan was one of the countries where cases of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were on the rise.

He said that marking the National Thalassemia Prevention Day on the national level was meant to raise awareness about fatal blood-related diseases and the precautionary steps to be taken.

The speaker said that Frontier Foundation had been arranging functions and walks to inform people of blood-related diseases.

He said that genetic diseases like thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast owing to the lack of awareness among the people. Dr Fakhar Zaman said that thalassemia disease would further spread if the precautionary and preventive steps were not implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that their organisation was striving to control thalassemia through awareness campaigns and provide treatment facilities to patients suffering from blood disorders.

“We must take appropriate steps for curbing thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders to save our generation from the crippling diseases,” he said, adding that awareness was key to contain the genetic ailments. Later, a walk was held to mark the National Thalassemia Prevention Day.