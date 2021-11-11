Dir Officers Welfare Association praised for activities

PESHAWAR: The Annual General Body Meeting of Dir Officers Welfare Association was held in Peshawar that was participated by the doctors, engineers, officers, social workers, poets, writers, students, children and women and other sections of the society from Dir districts.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Member National Assembly Sahibzada Sibghatullah, CM’s Advisor for Jails and Anti-corruption Shafiullah Khan were there as well.

Members Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan and Sahibzada Sanaullah spoke on the occasion as guests of honour. They appreciated the welfare works of the association and assured full cooperation to it in carrying out welfare activities.

The speakers asked the well-to-do segments of the society to join hands with the association so that poverty, diseases and ignorance could be eradicated and prosperity achieved.

The participants were briefed on activities of the association for the welfare of the disabled, orphans, widows and needy students and the sick during the last two years.

Tributes were paid to the philanthropists who had financially supported the welfare work of the association.

Member National Assembly Sahibzada Sibghatullah lauded the services of the association and assured his cooperation in furthering the cause. A mushaira was held under the chairmanship of Prof Abasin Yousafzai wherein poets from Dir, including Bakhtzada Danish, Noor Elahi Taimur, Inayatullah Khaksar, Rizwanullah Shamal, Muslim Khan Wisal, Fazal Hakeem Andalib and Prof Tajuddin Tajwar recited their Kalaam and entertained the audience.