Two shot dead in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Unidentified assailants gunned down two persons in Sadbar Killay in Lower Dir district on Wednesday evening, police and local sources said.

They said armed attackers shot dead Amal Khan and Deedan Said alias Toor Ustad, both residents of Qandhaaray Mayar, in the limits of Samarbagh Police Station.

A boy, Rizwan, a resident of Kas Koto, sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident. The injured was shifted to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Timergara for treatment.

The cause of the double murder was stated to be an old enmity.

Meanwhile, a large number of protesters from the area blocked the main Munda Samarbagh road by placing the bodies on it.

They protesters were demanding early arrest of the killers. They, however, dispersed peacefully after the officials assured them to bring the culprits to justice.