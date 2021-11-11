Fapuasa to observe black day on Nov 16 over nonpayment of increased salaries

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) has announced to observe black day on November 16 against the non-payment of increased salaries to the university employees.

If the government failed to resolve the issue within one week of the black day, the teaching fraternity and non-teaching staff in the public sector universities across the province would go on complete strike.

This was decided at a meeting of the association held here on Wednesday with its provincial president Dr Shah Alam in chair. The meeting was attended by presidents and general secretaries of the teaching staff associations of all the universities. Prominent among them were President Peshawar University Teachers Association Dr Fazle Nasir, general secretary FAPUASA and others.

The participants of the meeting criticised the government for not issuing funds to the universities, due to which the salaries of the employees could not be increased despite the announcement of a 10 percent raise in their salaries and 15 percent allowances.

They said that after the 18th Amendment, education has become a provincial subject and it was the duty of the government to provide enough funds to the public sector universities.

They said the provincial government had also failed to form a provincial higher education commission. They threatened that if the government failed to take urgent steps to solve the problems faced by universities’ employees, they would hold a general body meeting of the employees of all the universities in the University of Malakand wherefrom a protest drive would be launched.

The protest campaign may include class boycott, holding protest demonstrations and camps outside Governor’s House in Peshawar. They said the university employees were educated people and they wanted to settle the issue on the table of talks but the government was not serious in resolving the issue.