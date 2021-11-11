Event held to pay tribute to Pakistani armed forces

TANK: Frontier Corps (FC)-South and 25-Sindh Regiment of the Pakistan Army held a ceremony under the theme “One Day with Pakistan Armed Forces”.

The ceremony was attended by Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig, 25 Sindh Regiment Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, dignitaries of the area, students of madrassas and schools from across the district, local journalists, teachers and other security officials.

Students of madrassas and schools paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces for the security and sovereignty of the country.

An exhibition of weapons was also arranged at the sidelines of the ceremony, followed by an activity of firing for children in the firing range.

Brigadier Naiknam said that the youth role is very important in the development and prosperity of the country, adding that youth is an important asset to Pakistan.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan and FC South would not hesitate from rendering any sacrifice for the survival, development and prosperity of the country. He said that Pakistan is the fort of Islam, and the armed forces will always remain ready for the protection of this fort.

Lt Col Sher Alam Khan urged the students to move forward in the pursuit of education so that the country can move towards development and prosperity. At the end, special prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country.