Forum gives relief goods to Afghanistan

MIRANSHAH: The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum has handed over a relief package containing eight tonnes of goods to the Afghan authorities at the Ghulam Khan border town in North Waziristan.

Four trucks loaded with the relief goods were given to Saifur Rahman, Adviser to Khost governor, at a ceremony at Ghulam Khan town for onward distribution among the needy Afghans. Assistant Commissioner Adnan Ibrar and other officials of the district administration were present. Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Ibrar said that Pakistan would spare no effort to extend help to the needy Afghans brethren at this hour of trial.