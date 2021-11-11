Literati say sublime thoughts have deeply influenced Pashto literature

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s sublime thoughts have deeply influenced modern Pashto literary trends due to his vast vision and creative imagination.

These views were expressed by literati at an event titled ‘Iqbal’s impact on Pashto literature’ held under the auspices of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Peshawar chapter, at Urdu Science Board Library Hall, Khyber Bazaar on Wednesday.

A large number of poets and writers turned up to mark the 144th anniversary of national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan Independence.

Chairing the function, Prof Yar Mohammad Maghmoom Khattak said that the sublime thoughts of Iqbal had greatly impacted modern Pashto literary trends in many aspects.

He said that he had unwavering love for the Pashtun nation and extensively read about the historical role of Pashtuns in the region and especially Khushal Khan’s inspiring poetry through English version.

“This is not true to say that Allama Iqbal had borrowed from Khushal Khan Khattak. Iqbal had great love and respect for Pashtuns for their role in history against imperialism in the region and admired Khushal Khan Khattak for his motivating poetry,” he opined.

Prof Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai in his paper said that complete works of Allama Iqbal had been rendered in Pashto language by eminent Pashto writers and scholars in different times, which injected deep impact on almost literary trend of modern Pashto whether poetry, philosophy , prose or research. “No work of Iqbal stands left untranslated or unexplained as every single piece - Urdu, Persian and English - has been converted to Pashto and Pashtun readers at large today enjoy better understanding of Iqbal,” he informed.

Iqbal Sikandar, senior Sufi writer in his remarks said that Iqbal always looked to the northwest as he had pinned hopes on the brave dwellers of the mountains.

Khan Badshah Nusrat, resident director PAL, Akram Umarzai, and Mohammad Ali Khattak also spoke at the event.