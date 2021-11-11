Silent treatment

A parliament is the backbone of any democratic setup. It makes new laws and debates on matters of public interest. The debate between the ruling party and the opposition crafts a way forward to better law-making. However, the PTI-led government continuously bypasses discussions with the opposition and makes dogmatic decisions, which is against democratic norms. If this practice continues, it will only create more chaos in the country. On the other hand, it has also been seen that the opposition either boycotts or walks out of sessions when its demands are not accepted. The government and the opposition must negotiate with each other and engage in healthy debates so that democracy triumphs.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub