No more secrets

This refers to the editorial ‘Dealing with the TTP’ (November 8). The editorial discusses a sensitive issue concerning the security of Pakistan. The government, at present, is under great pressure from the TLP and is ready to forget their recent activities. It is also talking to the TTP and will enter yet another deal with this group. It is no secret that the TTP has agreed to many deals in the past, but kept violating them. Parents of the children martyred in the APS attack are still looking for justice. Moreover, the government has bypassed parliament while entering into the agreement, and this will have serious consequences. How it will be ensured that the TTP shall abide by this new deal?

The government has made a big mistake by not involving the house, and the nation would like to know details of previous secret deals made. Entering into deals with proscribed groups reflects the government’s weakness and also threatens national security. As things are either we go primitive or we protect the state.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi