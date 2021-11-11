Expensive free trade

This refers to the news report ‘Thai envoy stresses FTA critical to balance bilateral trade’ (Oct 7). Trade liberalisation through a free trade agreement (FTA) is beneficial only when there are two equal partners. Thailand has a stronger economy than Pakistan’s, with a larger GDP (over $500 billion). It also fares much better in technology and has a more advanced industrial sector than Pakistan’s.

With Pakistan’s production capacity being relatively inelastic, it cannot assure sufficient surplus produce for exports. The FTA with Thailand will encourage the inflow of non-essential goods as well as the products that are already being produced locally. Ultimately, it would damage the local industry. The existing bilateral trade is hugely imbalanced in favour of Thailand. The FTAs already signed with various countries are playing havoc with Pakistan’s economy because of unequal economic opportunities and must be revisited. It is strongly advised that the government should not consider signing any new FTA. Import liberalisation is a route to economic suicide as it does not suit poorer and debt-ridden economies.

Arif Majeed

Karachi