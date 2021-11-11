History has to live

Balochistan has a rich history that includes epics of lovers and warriors. However, its stories go unheard, sites go unvisited and its history goes neglected. But for the first time, an admirable step has been take for the preservation of Baloch culture and history. The renovation of the Mir Chakar-I-Azam Rind tomb and Sikh-era fort at Satgarah has finally been completed successfully at a cost of Rs128 million.

Appreciably, officials also said that the second phase of this project would see to the construction of shops displaying Baloch crafts and art. Indeed, this is a remarkable move to enhance tourism in Balochistan. People are excitedly looking forward to other similar projects to preserve the rich history of the province.

Maria Naseem

Turbat