Need for speed

The manual system in most government offices leads to a waste of time. This results in bad governance and lack of investment in the country since the manual system is tedious and has several bureaucratic hurdles. To think, our offices still require attested copy of our CNICs for the most meagre tasks, and our unniversities still make students run to and fro for documents, while the world is connected through latest modes of communication with the other parts of the globe.

In addition, people end up having to make multiple visits to government offices force trivial tasks, which then results in crowded offices and maladministration of day to day work. Besides, the manual documental processes at our public institutions – educational and otherwise – is nothing short of a mess. There is a dire need of digitalisation of all systems on all fronts. It will not only lessen the burden on the government offices but also will make them efficient. We can learn lessons from the digitalisation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which made all the data accessible to a common citizen through an organized manner amid the Covid-19 crisis. Doing so will also help invite investors and boost e-commerce.

Abdul Khaliq

Hub