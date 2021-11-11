Corona rates

With Pakistan reaching a major milestone of vaccinating half of the country’s eligible population with at least one dose, there is some cause for celebration and appreciating the government’s Covid response. The government has also done a good job by reaching another milestone of the highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses administered in a single day on Nov 9, 2021. But the trends from around the world are not allowing us to be too optimistic in fighting this disease. For example, South Korea has encouraged its citizens to take Covid-19 booster shots as more of the elderly fall ill and report vaccine breakthrough infection. In many countries, new infections are driving serious and critical cases to a record. The latest data shows that in many countries, of the severely ill patients, the majority are aged 60 and older. As the number of cases increase, they pose a serious threat to healthcare systems.

Romania is another case in point where the biggest hospital morgues have no space for the dead anymore. as hundreds of people have been dying each day for the past two months with the country among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations. Perhaps that is the reason China is following its zero-tolerance Covid-containment strategy which sets it apart from many other countries which are trying to live with the virus. For Pakistan now the challenge is to work on developing its own vaccines. In this regard we may learn from other developing countries. In all likelihood the coronavirus and its variants are not going to disappear anytime soon.

Pakistan has a thriving pharmaceutical industry and if the government makes its preferences clear, there is a strong possibility that we may also have our vaccine in future. Total vaccine administration status in Pakistan is still just 114 million doses and that includes the people who have received the shot just once. Pakistan has a population of over 225 million, and with that staggering number we still have a long way to go. Nearly 150 million people are still waiting to be fully vaccinated and at the moment we are not even vaccinating two million people a day. With the current speed it will still take a few months before we can heave a sigh of relief.