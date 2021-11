Record-setting Takanashi primed to break Olympic hoodoo

TOKYO: Sara Takanashi is one of the most decorated ski jumpers of all time, but Olympic gold has eluded her and she admits being “swallowed up” at past Winter Games.

Now the 25-year-old Japanese star hopes it will be third time lucky at Beijing in February, where she can finally lay her Olympic demons to rest.

“I already have an Olympic medal, but my aim is to win gold,” Takanashi told AFP, saying that she has rebuilt her jumping technique from scratch since settling for bronze at the 2018 Games.

“My main target is to show people how much I’ve developed. If I can do that, I think the results will follow.”

Takanashi has 60 World Cup victories and 109 individual podium finishes to her name — both world records. She is also a four-time world champion.

But agonisingly, she has failed to live up to top billing on the Olympic stage and admits she feels “frustrated” about it.

Takanashi looked nailed-on for the title when women’s ski jump made its Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games, but instead finished fourth in a shock upset.

She was third in Pyeongchang four years later despite holding the all-time women’s record for World Cup wins.

She says she was “completely swallowed up by the Olympic atmosphere” in Sochi and was not at her best in Pyeongchang. She felt more “relieved” than happy to win a medal.

“My jumping style had something to do with it, but I don’t think I was completely immersed in it,” she said, reflecting on 2018.

“In Pyeongchang I gave everything I had and that was the result, but I don’t think I was able to concentrate fully on my jumps.”

Battling Takanashi for gold in Beijing are likely to be reigning world champion Nika Kriznar of Slovenia and Austria’s Marita Kramer.

Takanashi says one feature of women’s ski jumping is that “anyone can win”, but she is concentrating more on herself than her rivals.

“Winning depends on how much confidence you have in the things you’ve done up to that point,” she said.