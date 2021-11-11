Winning streak in WC gives Pakistan edge over Aussies: Naushad

ISLAMABAD: High-flying Pakistan easily leaves Australia behind when it comes to carrying fans’ hopes going into the World Cup semi-finals at the Dubai International Stadium today (Thursday), said former Test wicket-keeper and opening batsman Col (r) Naushad Ali during a chat with ‘The News’.

“The unblemished record in the World Cup so far has made Pakistan formidable and favourites going into the pre-final against Australia. The Greenshirts have more to show than that of Kangaroos when it comes to their plus points. Five out of five and that too in a convincing style has made fans believe that Pakistan have good chances or toppling Australians on Thursday.”

Naushad, who has immense experience and exposure as the ICC match referee and manager of the national team, said that one of the strongest Pakistan points has been to see each player’s ability to compensate others.

“I have rarely seen Pakistan playing in such an emphatic style. The way Pakistan have played in the World Cup made us all believe that they have a strong case against Australia going into the semi-finals. The best thing about Pakistan is that every player looks ready to accommodate others. Say if one fails to score, the batsman coming next tries to fill the vacuum created by his dismissal. The same is the case with bowling. Say if one concedes too many runs, the other tries to accommodate him by squeezing the run rate. That is the best thing that happened to Pakistan in the World Cup. It seems that Pakistan cricketers have accepted a challenge and that challenge is to show the world that they have enough guts and potential to beat any team in the world despite having no international cricket at home.”

The former chief selector spoke high of the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and their determination to take on any bowling attack with utmost confidence. “The two have formed the most successful opening pair. The beauty of their partnership is that both or at least one of them stays on the crease for a longer period. Australian bowlers would definitely try to dislodge both earlier. Babar and Rizwan’s effort should be not to lose early wickets. Say around 50 in power play without losing a wicket would be an ideal start for Pakistan. Both the openers have the capacity to do that by talking singles, twos, and the odd boundary. Look Pakistan will have to set a target or even chase it distributing the 20 overs in three sections. Power play-from seven to 15 overs and then the last five overs. Every part of the play has a different requirement.”

Naushad hoped that Pakistani fast bowlers would prefer going for verity rather than bowling fast.

“You cannot pin down Australia with pace. All our pacers need to introduce variety through pace and spin. Harris Rauf’s variety can do wonders for Pakistan. Imad and Shahdab will also have to watch Australian batsmen till the last, rather than pre-planned bowling. Some small adjustments can make Pakistan day. On other hand, Pakistan batsmen should keep in mind that Australians will go for short-pitched bowling, yorkers, and way outside the off-stumps bowling. Pakistan must evolve their strategy to counter these tactics.”