 
close
Thursday November 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints, Remounts Maroon record convincing victories

By Our Correspondent
November 11, 2021
Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints, Remounts Maroon record convincing victories

LAHORE: Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints and Remounts Maroon recorded convincing victories in the Tenacious Polo 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints thrashed Remounts Green by 14.5-4.