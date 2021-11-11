Raja satisfied with team performance

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Rameez Raja has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the national cricket team in the ongoing ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement issued here, Rameez said: “The performance of the national cricket team in the T20 World Cup so far has been excellent. The national cricket team has removed the tag of inconsistency with its performance.”

He said that Pakistan showed excellent temperament against India, beat New Zealand with a good strategy and won against Afghanistan by fighting the best spinners.

Rameez said the team’s confidence was high ahead of the the knockout stage.

He added that Babar Azam does not need to do anything new. “He is leading the team very well. No player is afraid of defeat and we have to play the same brand of cricket.”

The PCB chief also expressed his hope of starting a women’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the near future.

In a video posted by the PCB, the former skipper spoke on several topics, including the home series against Australia and England.

“Women’s PSL is also on my mind. Hopefully we can become the first cricket board in Asia to launch it (a women’s T20 franchise league),” Rameez said.

Currently, Australia organises the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), while England held the inaugural ‘The Hundred’ tournament for women alongside the men’s competition earlier this year.

Rameez said the PCB also hopes to launch an Under-19 PSL, which will feature players from England, next year. “England will send their Under-19 players,” he added.

He also promised to host a full home season in Pakistan, which has not been possible as teams have been reluctant to travel to the country since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus.