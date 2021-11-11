Southern Punjab bowl out Northern for 163

LAHORE: A consolidated bowling performance by Southern Punjab had Northern bowled out for mere 163 on day one of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.

With this outstanding bowling performance at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Southern Punjab bagged six bowling points – three for dismissing the opposition inside 200 and additional three for taking eight or more wickets inside 100 overs.

Pacers Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas and Zia-ul-Haq took two wickets each and left-arm orthodox Ali Usman accounted for three Northern batters as he returned three for 39 from 16.1 overs.

Only four Northern batters entered double-digits with opener Nasir Nawaz top-scoring with 58 (eight fours).

Northern removed three Southern Punjab batters in the 18.4 overs they bowled before stumps. Southern Punjab had managed 77 runs. Imran Rafiq (24 not out) and Yousuf Babar (two not out) will resume Southern Punjab’s innings on Thursday.

Things weren’t as happening at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium where solid centuries from Imran Butt and Imam-ul-Haq had Balochistan placed at 271 for two against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After Imran decided to bat first, he scored 227 runs for the first wicket with Imam. Imran smashed 140, which included 17 fours and two sixes, while Imam was unbeaten on 110 (eight fours and three sixes).

The two wickets to fall – Imran and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (two off 14) – were taken by Asif Afridi.