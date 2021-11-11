Imad, Haris invite Australian players to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf offered souvenirs and shared interesting information on Pakistan with Australian top cricketers and Big Bash fellow players Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai today (Thursday).
Both Pakistanis met with Australians at a hotel in Dubai to share some interesting facts on Pakistan. These include some interesting points about the second highest peak in the world (K2), cricket following and diverse culture the country offers.
Imad also invited the both players to visit Pakistan to see the variety of cultures and places the country offers.
