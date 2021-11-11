We are fully prepared to face Australia: Hayden

LAHORE: Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden has said his side was fully prepared and ready to face Australia who are chasing their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

The two sides have previously met six times, including the 2010 semi-final, which Australia won by three wickets. However, they are 3-3 on a head to head.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match in Dubai, Hayden said: “This is an extremely important tournament for Pakistan. Lots of hard work has gone in over the past month and we’re extremely excited to be coming into the playoffs with terrific momentum, fantastic energy and great optimism.

“We face Australia tomorrow (Thursday), a country which has been incredibly proud to set high standards in terms of delivery on trophies for its country in World Cups, and this is one trophy that it’s never got in the cabinet, so lots of high-stake matches ahead of us now.

“The highlight was the first game that we played here in Dubai against India and how under immense pressure this side delivered. I never really understood the enormity of the pressure until I was inside the dressing room.

“I think that game really set us up for what has been a really lovely four weeks of solid work, great commitment to training, great purpose in general, and also a wonderful heart connect to Islam and how spirituality has played its role within the Pakistan team as a great guide and tool for everyone to come together,” said the former Australian opener.

Hayden was unconcerned about the lack of form of Fakhar Zaman, saying he was a natural fighter. “The fact that he was in Navy for seven years gives you a pretty strong indication of his ability to be able to fight and fight hard.

“Not only just from a batting perspective but the contributions within a T20 setup is that you have to be, as a general policy, a two-dimensional player. Fakhar literally save five to ten runs every game, and five to ten runs within a T20 concept and batting lineup, include your own runs, maybe 20s and 30s here and there, means that overall he’s just been such an important part of the side.

“Don’t be surprised if you see something incredibly special from him on Thursday because he is smashing the ball in the nets. In particular, if you look at a potential matchup against Adam Zampa, who’s been the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, I think that is a fantastic target, an opportunity for Fakhar to really dominate and position Pakistan in a strong competitive state.”

Hayden also shared his views on Babar Azam and termed him a stable batter with a wonderful temperament. “Babar and his personality is what you see is what you get,” Hayden said, adding: “He’s very consistent and stable. He is not overly flamboyant and I would go as far as to say he is almost the opposite personality to someone like Virat Kohli, who is very animated, very passionate and very boisterous on the field. Babar has great control and a wonderful temperament.

“He picks up the line and the length of the ball quicker than the average cricketer and that’s the mark of someone that’s a very fine player.

“He doesn’t have to necessarily be stroking with any kind of increase or decrease in his temperament. He can remain pretty neutral. And then when he gets into the middle stages of the match, he also has the ability through just good cricket shots to find his natural tempo, which is a strike-rate of around 140, 150 and beyond.

Hayden welcomed Cricket Australia’s announcement to tour Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I in March-April 2022, and admitted one of his biggest regrets was not to play in Pakistan. “A wonderful announcement in the last few days about Australia touring Pakistan in February, something has not been done for 24 years now.

“Certainly, the one regret that I have in my career is not being able to travel to Pakistan as an international cricketer. As an opening batsman, you want to try and face wonderful bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq and a myriad of other spin bowlers. To not have the opportunity to do that in Pakistan is a regret of mine.”