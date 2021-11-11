Gold rates up Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,000 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,800 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs857 to Rs107,853.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,825 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,234.56.