Gold rates up Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,000 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,800 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs857 to Rs107,853.
In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,825 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,234.56.
LAHORE: William K Makaneole, US Consul General in Lahore called on Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain , Chairman WAPDA, his...
KARACHI: Rupee weakened for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as continued buying of dollar by importers and...
LAHORE: Facilitations announced in haste on pressure from businessmen haunt the rulers in the long run as is evident...
Washington: The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its...
ISLAMABAD: Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, on Wednesday directed authorities to execute...
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir has said global Islamic financial services industry needs...