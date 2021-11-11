Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: Rupee weakened for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as continued buying of dollar by importers and prolonged uncertainty over International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout weighed.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 172.93 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 171.63. It lost Rs1.3 or 0.75 percent during the session.

The domestic currency remained under pressure due to increased dollar demand from importers to make payments. Besides, traders and investors were worried about the future of the IMF’s $6 billion worth loan facility.

“We saw dollar demand from importers and the supplies were tepid to meet that,” said a currency dealer.

“Market awaits clarity on the IMF’s programme and is waiting for the Fund and Islamabad to reach a staff level agreement which will allow the release of $1 billion loan tranche to Pakistan,” he added. Traders and investors are concerned about the outlook for the country’s economy if the uncertainty lingers on the resumption of the bailout.

The agreement between Pakistan and the IMF has not been signed yet because of the Fund’s conditions of approving State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Act 2021 and introducing a Finance Bill to the National Assembly as a mini-budget. If both sides reach an agreement, the IMF can call a board meeting on December 17 for approval of the next loan tranche.

The rupee also sustained losses in the open market as it ended at 175.30 to the dollar, compared with 174.80 in the previous session.