Stocks recover on Tarin’s IMF cues

Stocks were buoyed on Wednesday by finance minister’s dismissal of reports that negotiations with IMF have deadlocked and reassurance that Pakistan was still in the game, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gained 229.97 points or 0.50 percent to close at 46,629.88 points against, testing a day and a low 46,755.50 points and 46,399.01 points during the session respectively.

Topline Securities in a post-market note said equities rallied after finance minister reassured that negotiation with IMF (International Monetary Fund) was still going on and would complete in due course and formalities would be concluded soon.

However, profit-taking initiated after Supreme Court summoned Prime Minister (PM) to the hearing of APS (Army Public School) incident case, which the PM attended subsequently, the brokerage said.

But, it added that the aforesaid episode was short-lived as the market recovered sharply after the news that hearing had been adjourned for four weeks.

During the day, major contributors were ENGRO, OGDC, PPL, TRG, and HUBC as they cumulatively added 122 points, while HBL, MCB, and LUCK were hit by profit-taking and lost 39 points collectively.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose by 106.05 points or 0.59 percent to 18,089.46 points.

Traded shares, however, decreased 114 million shares to 320.33 million shares from 434.69 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs10.65 billion from Rs14.26 billion. Market capital increased to Rs7.960 trillion from Rs7.933 trillion. Out of 340 companies active in the session, 183 posted gains, 134 losses, while 23 remained unchanged.

Arif Habib Ltd in a report said the index stayed in the green zone throughout the day as the market celebrated finance minister’s categorical rejection of the news headlined ‘PM drops plan to seek IMF chief’s help’ and statement that negotiations with the fund were at an advanced stage, which eventually gave confidence to investors.

The brokerage said the market opened on a positive note as traders took a bet on cement, steel and technology stocks.

Accumulation was witnessed in the banking sector as investors eyed a rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy, it added.

On the institutional front, buying activity was observed in the cement sector as inflows appeared through mutual funds, the brokerage reported.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs150 to Rs9,500/share, followed by Sapphire Textile that jumped Rs74.60 to Rs1,155/share.

A major decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs58 to Rs719.10/share, followed by Gatron Industries that decreased Rs41.85 to Rs516.15/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said midsession pressure was observed because of foreign outflows and weakening rupee.

Upbeat data on the budget deficit at 0.8 percent of GDP during July-September 2021, strong data on urea fertiliser sales surging by 10 percent for July-October 2021 and ADB’s approval to $600 million social assistance fueled the rally close, Mehanti said.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Ghani Global Holding, Telecard Limited, TPL Properties, Fauji Foods (R), Hum Network, TPL Corp Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, and Waves Singer. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 89.08 million shares from 129.32 million.