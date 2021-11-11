LPG gets dearer by Rs155.8 per cylinder for November

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday jacked up the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by 6.48 percent to Rs2,559/cylinder, while kept average sale price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) almost unchanged for November 2021.

Similarly, the government has been substantially increasing the petroleum products prices for the last two months and lately it increased petrol prices by Rs8.14/litre, diesel 8.14/litre, kerosene 6.27/litre, and light diesel oil by Rs5.72. And again, the authorities are preparing to hike it further to meet the country’s revenue requirements from the sector, adding to the inflationary pressure on the economy.

According to the regulator’s notifications, RLNG average sale price for November reduced by around 10 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the consumers of both gas companies.

The provisional price of RLNG for SNGPL customers was reduced by $0.1037/mmBtu or 0.657 percent and for SSGC consumers by $0.1021/mmBtu or 0.6575 percent.

Following this cut, the price of RLNG for SNGPL will be $15.6791/mmBtu and for SSGC $15.4259/mmBtu for November.

These new weighted average sale prices have been computed based on the 12 cargoes imported for the month, including six cargoes each by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL).

For October, the government had increased RLNG price $0.4294 to $15.7828/mmBtu for SNGPL and $0.4362 to $15.528/mmbtu for SSGC. These prices were the highest in the last 15 months (since July 2019).

Since LNG is an imported product, it is pegged with international oil prices. An increase in international oil prices means OGRA has to raise prices as well.

Increase in the prices of RLNG will make energy generation dearer, leading to a tariff hike for consumers.

According to September 2021 data issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), power generation from RLNG was 2,652 GWh, depicting 18.9 percent share in cumulative generation. In September generation cost was Rs14.91/unit, while in August it was Rs13.44/unit and it is continuously increasing.

RLNG-based power generation was the third costlier source, after high-speed diesel generation cost of Rs21.74/unit, and residual fuel oil (RFO) based power generation of Rs19.232/unit.

Meanwhile, OGRA also issue the notification of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by increasing its prices by 6.5 percent or Rs155.8/11.8 kg cylinder for November 2021. In October, the LPG price was Rs2,403.5/cylinder and now it has been increased to Rs2,559.35/cylinder for November.

The commercial cylinder (of 45.4kg) price has also been increased by Rs599/cylinder and would be sold at Rs9847.

According to a notification, LPG’s per kilogram price has been increased by Rs13.2/kg to Rs216.89/kg from October’s price of Rs203.7/kg.

Since the harsh winter is round the corner, this “poor man’s fuel” is sharp increasing for the last sveral moths. The majority of households are consuming this fuel where the pipe gas is not available.

Saudi Arabia’s major oil and gas producer — Saudi Aramco —has also increased propane contract price to Asia for November 2021 by $70/tonne to $870/tonne.

The price of Butane CP also increased by $35/tonne to $830/tonne. This is the sixth straight monthly increase in the CPs and the highest since February 2014 propane CP when it was at $970/mt and the butane CP was the highest since April 2014 when it was recorded at $845/mt. Propane and butane are two major components of LPG, which the Middle Eastern oil producers sell to Asian countries.