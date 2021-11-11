Another sugar crisis in store despite expected output jump

LAHORE: Despite a projected eight percent jump in sugarcane production, sugar crisis may persist in the next marketing year given low global inventories, coupled with less-than-expected output by top producers, The News has learnt.

The price of sugar in the country has started to see downward trend in the run-up to an expected launch of sugarcane crushing season in a few days as ex-mill price has dropped to Rs100/kg from Rs145 plus in the two biggest markets of the country -Karachi and Lahore.

The drastic cut in sugar price has partly been due to crackdown by the government on sugar dealers and manufacturers to discourage the hoarding of the commodity.

The national sugar output is likely to reach 6.5-6.6 million tons during 2021-22 season on the back of highest ever sugarcane production against the consumption of less than 6.0 million tons. The Foreign Agricultural Service of the United States Department of Agriculture has pegged Pakistan’s sugar production at 6.8 million tons.

For the marketing year 2021-22, according to official figures, national sugarcane production is estimated at 87.67 million tons; 8 percent higher than that of last year.

The latest assessment is 4.8 percent higher than the previous estimates of 83 million tons.

The biggest jump in production is being seen in the Punjab province. There is an estimated jump of 12.2 percent in sugarcane production in the province, the biggest producer in terms of area and output.

According to second estimate of the crop by the Punjab Agriculture Department, sugarcane production in the province is expected to be 63.94 million tons against last year’s 57.0 million tons. The entire surge in sugarcane production is attributable to greater area under cultivation with a horizontal growth of 11.9 percent over previous year’s achievement.

There is hardly 0.3 percent growth in yield for the sugarcane crop to be harvested in a week or so.

On the other hand, relatively tight world sugar supplies may not be a good omen for a country like Pakistan. Although local production of sugar has been estimated to be higher than last year, government’s weak grip over regulation of sugar stock may continue to haunt consumers in the marketing year 2021-22 with its price may relatively be on higher side despite so-called surplus stock.

The toll of adverse weather pattern in Brazil, the world biggest producer and lower production in USA may also lead to a cut in global supplies. India, however, will be able to fill some of the gap with its huge one-after-another yearly output on the back of huge subsidies being offered to peasants.

Following outbreak of Covid-19, sugar demand and supply has been disrupted, sending sugar prices through the roof for the last several years. This cycle may likely to continue for another year, creating problems for Pakistan, which may have to depend on import of up to 0.3-05 million tons in the upcoming season to create buffer stock.

According to USDA, Pakistan’s sugar production for 2021-22 is forecast at 6.8 million tons, up 14 percent from the current year’s revised estimate, due to significant increases in area.

Sugar consumption for the same year is forecast at 5.9 tons, three percent higher than last year’s estimates.

USDA even sees exports of about 800,000 tons during the year, which seems highly unlikely given the vague data available of sugar production mainly due to weak grip of regulators on sugar industry.

Despite manufacturing greater-than-demand sugar in the upcoming season, the miseries of the masses due to its soaring price may not fully end any time soon, according to market insiders.