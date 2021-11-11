Three people wounded in firing incidents in city

Three people were wounded in different incidents of firing in the city on Wednesday. According to police sources, the incidents occurred in North Nazimabad, Mehmoodabad and Landhi.

A Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police official said Islam, 22, son of Daud Khan, was wounded in a firing incident that took place near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad. He said the victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. He also said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

Similarly, 23-year-old Hassan, son of Arif, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Mehmoodabad area. The victim was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Another man was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Landhi area. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. He has been identified as 30-year-old Moosa, son of Azeem. Police said the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity.