Robbery suspect attempts suicide on Malir court premises

A suspected robber allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat on the premises of the District Courts, Malir, where the suspect had been brought by the police for a hearing.

The suspect, who was identified as 21-year-old Abdullah, son of Habibur Rehman, was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in a critical condition. Police said the injured suspect had been arrested by the Shah Latif police on November 6 for the possession of an illegal weapon, adding that FIR No. 1762/21 was registered against him.

Police also said that after the suspect was brought to the court, he made an excuse to go to the toilet, where he attempted suicide by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged material. Police suspect that he had used a blade. Further investigation is under way.

Road accidents

Three people, including two teenagers, lost their lives and two other people were injured in road traffic accidents that took place in different parts of the city on Wednesday. A Sachal police official said a man was killed and two others were injured in a road traffic accident that took place on the Super Highway.

He said the casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, adding that the deceased and the injured were yet to be identified. He also said the accident took place when an unidentified vehicle hit the victims’ motorbike. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Separately, a teenager, who is yet to be identified, died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorbike in the Banaras locality. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Similarly, 18-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Siddiq, was killed in a road traffic accident in Orangi Town. A Mominabad police official said the deceased was a resident of the same locality. He said the driver of the car had sped his vehicle away after the accident. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.